Assault on student: Police begin probe

The police have begun probe in the case pertaining to the assault on a transgender student near Federal Bank at Palarivattom on Friday night.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have begun probe in the case pertaining to the assault on a transgender student near Federal Bank at Palarivattom on Friday night. The Palarivattom police had on Saturday registered a case after a complaint was lodged in this regard. According to police officers, they have launched a search for a person accused of assaulting V S Rana, a BA Malayalam student at Maharaja’s College.

“The accused was reportedly in an inebriated state. The complainant has handed over a video of the accused to the police based on which the sleuths are trying to track him down,” said an officer.
The incident took place when Rana was out for having food with her guardian Sajna Shaji and friend Aswathy, both belonging to the transgender community.

As per the complainant, a person misbehaved with Rana and when Sajna interfered he smashed the indicator of their scooter. He grabbed her hand and also tore the clothes of Aswathy who protested against his behaviour. He then hit Rana on the neck.Meanwhile, the public accused them of misbehavior and an onlooker threatened Rana. Another person groped her, said the complaint.

A case was registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of `50) and 500 (defamation).

TAGS
Maharaja’s College V S Rana Palarivattom police

