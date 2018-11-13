Home States Kerala

Ayyappa Dharma Sena will stand guard outside Sabarimala shrine: Rahul Easwar

We will stand guard outside Sabarimala till January 22 when the SC hears the review petition, said Rahul.

Published: 13th November 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees protest at the foot of the sacred 'Padhinettampadi' against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: "We will resist all feminists intruding into Sabarimala and all cultural invasion. We will resist (stop) young feminists.. NO DOUBT," tweeted Rahul Easwar on Tuesday after Supreme Court posted the hearing of the review petitions to January 22.

According to him, Ayyappa Dharma Sena will stand guard outside the temple till January 22. "Kerala government must cooperate with the pilgrims. Devotees will naturally react against any attempt to violate traditions. We will stand guard outside Sabarimala till January 22 when the SC hears the review petition," he said.

He said, "We are standing at a juncture which might be considered as a big event in the judicial history of the Indian legal system just like the Kesavananda Bharati case." Rahul said the path adopted by the devotees will be a peaceful one. "We are not for violent protests and condone any that is or might be perpetuated. I believe in the Gandhian way of protest," he said.

He praised the policemen whose timely interventions prevented any untoward incidents on November 5 when the shrine opened for chitra attam. Rahul said, "Sabarimala is a place that transcends casteism and religious differences. Hence, the need of the hour is to bring in an ordinance in the lines of jallikattu. It had been said by many that an ordinance can't be brought in. But that is not true." 

