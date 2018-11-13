Board turns to Singh after 2 senior counsels back out

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: Amid high drama and uncertainty, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday evening fixed senior advocate C U Singh as its counsel to represent it at the Supreme Court in Tuesday’s Sabarimala case after both Aryama Sundaram and Shekhar Naphade backed out.

Naphade, who had earlier appeared for the Nair Service Society in the case, expressed his inability to turn up in the afternoon while Sundaram said he would not be available as he would be representing VHP in the case.

It took almost five hours for the TDB officers to apprise the new counsel of the case, with sources saying it is first time Singh is appearing for a case from Kerala. The officers would also brief Singh on Tuesday morning before the Supreme Court considers the writ petition filed against the entry of women in Sabarimala.

The court is also scheduled to hear the review petitions filed by various organisations in the judges’ chambers.Chief Minister’s political secretary M V Jayarajan said it is unprecedented that 43 review petitions are filed in connection with a case. TDB president A Padmakumar said the new counsel would present the Board’s stance in the apex court while considering the review petitions.

TDB representatives also clarified the CM would hold a review meeting on Sabarimala on Tuesday evening at the Secretariat.Representatives from various departments would present the measures taken so far and the steps chalked out to make the pilgrimage hassle-free. The meeting will also discuss the security aspects in light of showdown between the police and protesters.