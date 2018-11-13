Case against ‘Sarkar’ producer, actor Vijay

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thrissur District Medical Officer on Monday filed a suo motu case against the producer of Tamil movie ‘Sarkar’ and its lead actor Vijay under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003.

It is alleged the movie promoted use of tobacco products in its posters which were exhibited in the particular theatre where it was screened in the city. As per the law, it is prohibited to print the scenes showing smoking or use of other tobacco products in posters and exhibit them in public places. The health officers have also seized the posters exhibited at Ramdas theatre in Thrissur. “The case has been charged against the producer of the movie, the actor who is seen in the poster using cigarette or other tobacco products, the distributor, the fans association that printed the poster and the theatre owner,” said Dr Reena K J, district medical officer.She said exhibiting such posters would invite unwanted attraction to such habits.