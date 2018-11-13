Home States Kerala

Case against ‘Sarkar’ producer, actor Vijay

It is alleged the movie promoted use of tobacco products in its posters which were exhibited in the particular theatre where it was screened in the city.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay_Sarkar

Vijay in 'Sarkar'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thrissur District Medical Officer on Monday filed a suo motu case against the producer of Tamil movie ‘Sarkar’ and its lead actor Vijay under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003.

It is alleged the movie promoted use of tobacco products in its posters which were exhibited in the particular theatre where it was screened in the city. As per the law, it is prohibited to print the scenes showing smoking or use of other tobacco products in posters and exhibit them in public places. The health officers have also seized the posters exhibited at Ramdas theatre in Thrissur. “The case has been charged against the producer of the movie, the actor who is seen in the poster using cigarette or other tobacco products, the distributor, the fans association that printed the poster and the theatre owner,” said Dr Reena K J, district medical officer.She said exhibiting such posters would invite unwanted attraction to such habits.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarkar Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act COTPA 2003

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp