Health Department to launch massive health campaign

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state witnessing a spurt in diabetic cases, the Health Department is weighing the idea of a change in approach in tackling the ‘silent killer’. In the latest, the Department plans to launch a massive public health campaign that will be conducted along with the ongoing programme of fighting non-communicable diseases (NCD) at the local body level through physical activity-oriented approach. It is learnt that the proposed campaign will be in line with the theme of World Diabetes Day - ‘The Family and Diabetes’.

“The state has an alarming diabetic population. In addition to that, there is a marked increase in NCDs like hypertension, stroke, heart attack, and others. Thus the strategy is to involve the local bodies in inspiring people to take up physical activities,” said Dr Bipin Gopal, State Nodal Officer (NCD).

According to him, an amount of Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for carrying out activities including competitions, mass drills, rallies and sensitization programmes for school and college students.A qualitative study to understand why people are refusing to change their lifestyle to prevent the same is also on the anvil.

“For mapping the diabetic trend of the state some studies are already on. One is the ICMR-INDIAB launched by the Indian Council of Medical Research. In Kerala, the Department of Endocrinology of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College is conducting the study,” said an officer.

Dr P K Jabbar, HoD, of Endocrinology, who is leading the study, told ‘Express’: “It is type 2 diabetes that is common among the people of the state. But a comprehensive approach is needed to map its trend.”As per a report titled “Risk factor profile for chronic NCD: Results of a community-based study in Kerala, India” authored by Dr KR Thankappan of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Kerala has the highest reported prevalence of diabetes in India.