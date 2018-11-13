Home States Kerala

No new facilities at Pampa,Sannidhanam

Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to arrive at Sabarimala for the 2018 pilgrimage season which begins this Friday.

The incomplete resting place for pilgrims at Nilakal | Shaji Vettipuram

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to arrive at Sabarimala for the 2018 pilgrimage season which begins this Friday. Yet, there are not enough drinking water kiosks, toilets or resting place at Sannidhanam after the Travancore Devaswom Board failed to carry out the works on time.

Lack of facilities could even affect the poojas offered by devotees. There are still uncertainty over how devotees will offer poojas including “pushpabhishekam”, “udayasthamana pooja” and “ashtabhishekam” at the hill shrine. Though Devaswom authorities finalised the tenders, contractors decided to stay away from the job due to the tense law and order situation at Pampa and Sannidhanam after devotees started protesting against the supreme court verdict allowing women of all aged to enter the temple.  

If the pace of work is any indication, Kerala Water Authority, which is tasked with installing water kiosks, will not be able to complete the work even a fortnight after the beginning of the pilgrimage season. The existing ban on the bottled water at Sannidhanam and absence of adequate number of water kiosks will increase pilgrim’s hardship.

Similar is the case with the toilet complexes. Old toilet complexes near the Valyanadapandal  were tore down by the Forest Department. But Devaswom authorities are yet to construct new toilet complexes. Even the annadanam complex at Malikappuram are yet to be reconstructed. When asked, the Devaswom works department said adequate number of toilets would be made available during the pilgrimage season.
Along with the existing 1,000-odd toilets at Sannidhanam, the works department has made available 200 more bio-toilets to meet increased demand. They said adequate number of potable water kiosks would set up before the pilgrimage season begins. The annadanam complex will be ready to distribute in a couple of days.

Uphill task

Lack of bathing ghat, nadapandal, inadequate toilets and resting place will cause problems for the pilgrims who come to Pampa for the customary bath before climbing the trekking path to the temple. Even three months after the devastating flood, the Devaswom and the government have failed to restore the basic facilities. The bathing ghat at Pampa is yet to be reconstructed.  The failure of the Irrigation Department in installing temporary check-dams to ensure water level in the river will add to pilgrims’ woes.
Lack of adequate number toilets, which were partially-destroyed in the floods, will also hit pilgrims hard.
(to be concluded)

