Pinarayi Vijayan trying to incite caste violence, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to incite caste violence by dividing society, BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas demanded the police to register a case against him. "The police registered a case against BJP state president for using the term 'golden opportunity'.

It was the police who brought Rehana Fathima, a non-Hindu, to Sabarimala on October 19, a Friday. We have information the DYFI had engaged some youngsters in Malabar to pelt stones at mosques amid the protests against the entry of the woman to Sabarimala. Their plan failed as the devotees stopped the woman from entering the shrine," he said at a press conference at Tripunithura here on Monday.

Krishnadas said now the CM is trying to incite caste violence by giving wrong interpretation to the Temple Entry Proclamation. The Temple Entry Proclamation was made following a joint agitation made by members of the forward communities along with the backward communities. The CM's aim is to reap political dividends and the police should register a case against him, he said.

Krishnadas said the party will legally challenge the decision to restrict the entry of devotees to Sabarimala through police pass. The government is trying to restrict the freedom to practice religion. There is no basic facilities at Pampa and this will lead to a crisis during the pilgrimage season. He said the BJP will welcome the decision to conduct an all-party meeting to discuss the Sabarimala issue, if it is a genuine effort. If it is a pretence to implement party agenda, it will fail, Krishnadas said.