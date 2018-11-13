Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan trying to incite caste violence, alleges BJP

It was the police who brought Rehana Fathima, a non-Hindu, to Sabarimala on October 19, a Friday.

Published: 13th November 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to incite caste violence by dividing society, BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas demanded the police to register a case against him. "The police registered a case against BJP state president for using the term 'golden opportunity'.

It was the police who brought Rehana Fathima, a non-Hindu, to Sabarimala on October 19, a Friday. We have information the DYFI had engaged some youngsters in Malabar to pelt stones at mosques amid the protests against the entry of the woman to Sabarimala. Their plan failed as the devotees stopped the woman from entering the shrine," he said at a press conference at Tripunithura here on Monday.

Krishnadas said now the CM is trying to incite caste violence by giving wrong interpretation to the Temple Entry Proclamation. The Temple Entry Proclamation was made following a joint agitation made by members of the forward communities along with the backward communities. The CM's aim is to reap political dividends and the police should register a case against him, he said.

Krishnadas said the party will legally challenge the decision to restrict the entry of devotees to Sabarimala through police pass. The government is trying to restrict the freedom to practice religion. There is no basic facilities at Pampa and this will lead to a crisis during the pilgrimage season. He said the BJP will welcome the decision to conduct an all-party meeting to discuss the Sabarimala issue, if it is a genuine effort. If it is a pretence to implement party agenda, it will fail, Krishnadas said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala BJP Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp