Sabarimala row: Kerala government keenly awaiting Supreme Court verdict today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under fire from various corners over the Sabarimala women entry issue, the state government will devise its next strategy based on the court verdict on Tuesday, when the Supreme Court considers a batch of review petitions against its verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. Currently, close to 48 review petitions are before the apex court.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala: State is bound to protect the rights of women pilgrims, Kerala government told High Court

There is a criticism the infrastructure facilities at Sabarimala have not been completed till now. With just four days remaining for the temple to open for Mandala - Makaravilakku season, the government is desperately trying to provide basic infrastructure facilities at Pampa and Sannidhanam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a review meeting of various stakeholders to assess the preparations ahead of the season, on Tuesday morning.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is set to visit Pampa on Tuesday to review the situation. The pilgrim facilities at Pampa were completely damaged in the recent floods.

With the season set to begin on November 16, the lack of infrastructure facilities has become a major concern among the authorities and devotees.

More than infrastructure facilities, implementing the verdict allowing women entry would be the biggest hurdle before the government which has already made it clear the verdict would be implemented at any cost. Previous efforts in this regard have led to law and order issues. Therefore SC’s observations would be of utmost importance in its future course of action.

Earlier, there were indications the government may opt for a consensus path. There were reports the government is mulling the idea of convening an all-party meet ahead of the season. However, both the Chief Minister’s Office and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala ridiculed reports in this regard.

“We have not decided to convene any all-party meeting. The state government is going ahead with preparations to ensure basic facilities for pilgrims coming to the temple,” said CM’s private secretary M V Jayarajan. The Opposition leader also termed reports about all-party meet baseless.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala Temple was Buddhist temple, Kerala government informs High Court

Meanwhile, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the party would attend the all-party meeting if the government is sincere in its move. “There’s no change in our stance on the women entry issue. However, if the government is sincere in its approach, we’ll attend the meeting,” Pillai told Express.

Apprehension in air

SABARIMALA: A sense of apprehension prevails in the air in and around Sabarimala as the Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of review petitions on young women’s entry to the temple on Tuesday. The verdict will decide the pilgrimage season beginning on Friday.

As the state government is sticking to its stand on implementing the decision to allow women of all ages at the temple and believers adamant on protecting the ongoing practices, the situation during the coming pilgrimage season will be based on the SC’s interim order while taking up the revision pleas.

Going by the tense situation that prevailed during the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam and the Chithira Attavisesham festival on November 6, the court order will be crucial to the pilgrimage season.

It will also influence the future course of action at Sabarimala as the state government is making elaborate security measures to enforce law and order. Pilgrims, particularly from TN, Karnataka, AP, Telangana and Maharashtra and from foreign countries, are also keenly awaiting the order.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala row: Ahead of SC hearing on 40 review petitions, Government to call all-party meet

Police keep fingers crossed

KOCHI: When the Supreme Court takes up a batch of writ petitions and review petition on Sabarimala women entry issue on Tuesday, the police officers in the state are sitting with their fingers crossed. On the last two occasions – Thulam month poojas and Chithira Atta Vishesham -- when the temple was opened, the Police Department sweat it hard to ensure that no untoward incident was reported in Sabarimala and took all the heat.

Right from State Police Chief Loknath Behera to a low-rung officer in the rank of Sub-Inspector on duty at Sabarimala, the stress was immense as they were fully cautious of the sensitive issue and highly volatile law and order situation that could anytime flare up into a catastrophe.

“Even earlier, policing at Sabarimala had never been a smooth job. It became all the more challenging after the Supreme Court verdict,” said a senior officer, who is expecting a stay on the apex court verdict at least this pilgrimage season.