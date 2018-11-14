Ayyappa Dharma Sena will stand guard outside Sabarimala: Rahul Easwar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “We will resist all feminists intruding into Sabarimala and all cultural invasion. We will resist (stop) young feminists.. NO DOUBT,” was what Rahul Easwar tweeted on Tuesday after the Supreme Court posted the hearing of the review petitions on its decision to allow women of all ages entry into the Sabarimala temple to January 22.

Easwar said the Ayyappa Dharma Sena will stand guard outside the hill shrine till January 22.“The Kerala Government must cooperate with the pilgrims. Devotees will naturally react against any attempt to violate traditions. We will stand guard outside Sabarimala till January 22 when the SC hears the review petitions,” he said.

“We are at a juncture which might be considered a big event in the judicial history of the Indian legal system, just like the Kesavananda Bharati case,” he said. Rahul said the path adopted by devotees will be peaceful. “We are not for violent protests and don’t condone any that is or might be perpetuated. I believe in the Gandhian way of protest,” he said. He praised the policemen whose timely interventions prevented any untoward incident on November 5 when the shrine opened for Chitra Atta Vishesham.