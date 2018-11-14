Disputed funeral held at Orthodox church cemetery following government intervention

By Express News Service

KAYAMKULAM: In the second attempt by a Jacobite family in 11 days, the funeral of 95-year-old Varghese Mathew Pallikalethu alias Mathukutty was held on Tuesday morning at St Mary’s Church along KP Road in Kayamkulam.

His body was laid to rest in the family vault along with his wife Thankamma Mathew who died in 2003. The funeral rites were held in a peaceful manner, betraying the bitter altercation between the members of Malankara Orthodox Church and Jacobite Syrian Church over rituals, that led to the delay. The Orthodox Church which owns the parish and cemetery had objected to the funeral with a Jacobite priest leading the ceremony, when the body of Mathukutty was first taken for burial on Thursday.

The thaw in the fight over the ownership of church properties was brokered by the district administration following orders from the National Human Rights Commission to allow the family to conduct funeral as per customs and wish of the dead on Monday.

The Chief Minister’s Office followed up on the orders and directed the district administration to conduct the funeral at the earliest. Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas and District Police Chief S Surendran held meetings with family and representatives of both factions. The family was given strict instruction to complete the proceedings before 8 am. Finally, on Tuesday the body of one of the oldest Jacobite members was taken from his house, Pallikalethu, to the parish located about half a kilometre away, at 7 am. It was accompanied by relatives and the laity till the ‘kappela’ in front of the church where five priests, including Mathukutty’s grandson Fr Georgee John, Fr Roju John, Fr Sabu Samuel, Fr Thomas Kaitharam and Fr George Perumpattethu, performed the funeral rites.

A select group of relatives, numbering less than 50, entered the cemetery surrounding the parish from three sides. Mar Aprem Jacobite Syrian Church vicar at Parakode, Fr Georgee conducted the last rites as per his wishes and customs.

The Jacobite priest was dressed in full uniform when he performed the last rites. Earlier, the Orthodox faction had objected to his presence in cassock when the body was taken to the cemetery on Thursday. The ceremony was over by 8 am, the time stipulated by the administration, and parish gate was closed by its trustee Alex M George and secretary Mathew Philip. On Tuesday, during the ceremony, no members from the opposition were present.

About 420 policemen in five buses from AR camps and nearby police stations were deployed to check any untoward incident. Section 144 had been imposed in the Kattachira area and will be in force till November 27.

Church to initiate contempt of court proceedings

Kottayam: The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) will initiate contempt of court proceedings against Revenue and police authorities in Alappuzha district in connection with the burial of Varghese Mathew Pallikkalethu at St Mary’s Church, Kattachira, on Tuesday. In a press release issued here, MOSC Association secretary Biju Oommen said all the proceedings held at Kattachira church come under the act of contempt of court. “The Revenue and police authorities in Alappuzha district violated the SC order by allowing a priest of the Jacobite faction to enter the church and lead the funeral services. The authorities also prevented parish vicar Fr Johns Eappen from entering the church as well. We are forced to initiate legal proceedings,” he said. “In the discussion held on Monday, the District Collector and district police chief had assured us the SC order would be maintained. We were ready to conduct the funeral as per this decision. However, breaking this assurance, they gave protection to the priest of the other faction,” Biju said.