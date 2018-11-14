Home States Kerala

Disputed funeral held at Orthodox church cemetery following government intervention

The funeral rites were held in a peaceful manner, betraying the bitter altercation between the members of Malankara Orthodox Church and Jacobite Syrian Church over rituals, that led to the delay

Published: 14th November 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAYAMKULAM: In the second attempt by a Jacobite family in 11 days, the funeral of 95-year-old Varghese Mathew Pallikalethu alias Mathukutty was held on Tuesday morning at St Mary’s Church along KP Road in Kayamkulam.

His body was laid to rest in the family vault along with his wife Thankamma Mathew who died in 2003. The funeral rites were held in a peaceful manner, betraying the bitter altercation between the members of Malankara Orthodox Church and Jacobite Syrian Church over rituals, that led to the delay. The Orthodox Church which owns the parish and cemetery had objected to the funeral with a Jacobite priest leading the ceremony, when the body of Mathukutty was first taken for burial on Thursday.

The thaw in the fight over the ownership of church properties was brokered by the district administration following orders from the National Human Rights Commission to allow the family to conduct funeral as per customs and wish of the dead on Monday.

The Chief Minister’s Office followed up on the orders and directed the district administration to conduct the funeral at the earliest. Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas and District Police Chief S Surendran held meetings with family and representatives of both factions. The family was given strict instruction to complete the proceedings before 8 am. Finally, on Tuesday the body of one of the oldest Jacobite members was taken from his house, Pallikalethu, to the parish located about half a kilometre away, at 7 am. It was accompanied by relatives and the laity till the ‘kappela’ in front of the church where five priests, including Mathukutty’s grandson Fr Georgee John, Fr Roju John, Fr Sabu Samuel, Fr Thomas Kaitharam and Fr George Perumpattethu, performed the funeral rites.

A select group of relatives, numbering less than 50, entered the cemetery surrounding the parish from three sides. Mar Aprem Jacobite Syrian Church vicar at Parakode, Fr Georgee conducted the last rites as per his wishes and customs.

The Jacobite priest was dressed in full uniform when he performed the last rites. Earlier, the Orthodox faction had objected to his presence in cassock when the body was taken to the cemetery on Thursday. The ceremony was over by 8 am, the time stipulated by the administration, and parish gate was closed by its trustee Alex M George and secretary Mathew Philip. On Tuesday, during the ceremony, no members from the opposition were present.

About 420 policemen in five buses from AR camps and nearby police stations were deployed to check any untoward incident. Section 144 had been imposed in the Kattachira area and will be in force till November 27.

Church to initiate contempt of court proceedings

Kottayam: The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) will initiate contempt of court proceedings against Revenue and police authorities in Alappuzha district in connection with the burial of Varghese Mathew Pallikkalethu at St Mary’s Church, Kattachira, on Tuesday. In a press release issued here, MOSC Association secretary Biju Oommen said all the proceedings held at Kattachira church come under the act of contempt of court. “The Revenue and police authorities in Alappuzha district violated the SC order by allowing a priest of the Jacobite faction to enter the church and lead the funeral services. The authorities also prevented parish vicar Fr Johns Eappen from entering the church as well. We are forced to initiate legal proceedings,” he said. “In the discussion held on Monday, the District Collector and district police chief had assured us the SC order would be maintained. We were ready to conduct the funeral as per this decision. However, breaking this assurance, they gave protection to the priest of the other faction,” Biju said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp