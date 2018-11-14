Kerala government, Left Front keen to avoid further political damage from Sabarimala issue

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court’s decision can have long-term political consequences as far as the Left Front in the State is concerned. It has put both the state government as well as the Left Front on a sticky wicket, as any further delay in addressing the vexed issue can cost the Left dearly on the political front, with general elections around the corner.

The LDF has already begun exploring political options to avoid damage to the Left vote base in the state. The CPM is well aware of the simmering dissent brewing within certain sections, the reason why the party has come up with back-to-back political explanatory meetings led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who shows no sign of stepping back from his stance.

On Tuesday too, he reiterated that the SC verdict allowing women of all ages to visit Sabarimala has not been stayed by the apex court. Having said that, the Left is also keen to avoid any law and order situation at the hill shrine. More than the Opposition, the Left is worried about the NSS, which, despite several efforts, is refusing to climb down from its hostile stance. Top sources say that the CPM has already extended olive branches to NSS top brass, which, however, is yet to respond to the gesture.

A section within the Left Front is of the view that the government should have handled the issue with more tact so as not to antagonise the devotees. Already, the government is facing a barrage of criticisms from various quarters within the Left for the way the issue has been handled so far.

In fact, many within the government were expecting the apex court to stay the September 28 order allowing women entry into the shrine. “If the SC had stayed its earlier order, it would have been a cake walk for the government. Even if it hadn’t mentioned anything about the previous order, the government could have easily handled it. Now this has put us in a really tricky situation,” admitted a CPM Central Committee member.

The Left is now seriously considering a path of consensus. Even before the all-party meet, the government has sent feelers to various political parties. The emerging support for the Sangh Parivar post Sabarimala verdict is another noticeable development. The LDF is well aware that any law and order issues during the season could prove to be costly. “In view of the SC verdict, the opposition parties including the Congress and the BJP should stay away from agitations till January 22. That would go a long way in ensuring law and order in the hill shrine,” pointed out CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran.