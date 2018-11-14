Home States Kerala

Kerala government sanctions Rs 25.36 crore to buy hi-tech warning devices

The Cabinet has also decided to sanction Rs 6.10 crore for buying life jackets for fishermen and Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 22.52 lakh respectively as compensation to fisherfolk

Published: 14th November 2018

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 25.36 crore for the purchase of NavIC and satellite phones for fishermen. The NavIC will be provided to 15,000 select fishing vessels and the satellite phone will be made available to 1,000 fishermen. The fund will be released from CMDRF (Ockhi fund).

“Warning signals and messages can be sent to boats from the shore through NavIC. The device, with a coverage area of 1,500 km, will not only forewarn fishermen about cyclone, tsunami, earthquake and other natural disasters, but also about climate change, maritime borders and fishing zones,” said and official statement. It said the device will be developed by Keltron using ISRO technology.

The procurement of NavIC is expected to cost Rs 15.93 crore.  The satellite phones which will help fishermen stay connected and be in touch with agencies during a disaster will be implemented with the help of BSNL. It comes at a cost of Rs 9.43 crore; one unit costs Rs 94,261. A fisherman will have to give an individual contribution of Rs 1,500 for the satellite phone.

The Cabinet has also decided to sanction Rs 6.10 crore for buying life jackets for fishermen and Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 22.52 lakh respectively as compensation to fisherfolk and fishing units who lost their fishing gear in Cyclone Ockhi.

Other Cabinet decisions

  • Prioritised Bills to be considered during the Assembly session starting Nov 27
  • Appointed Police Training College principal R Sukesan as Consumerfed MD on deputation
  • Created two asst prof posts for MSC Chemistry at Govt Brennen College, Thalassery
  • Sanctioned D30 lakh for KSFDC chairman Lenin Rajendran from for his liver transplantation
  • Sanctioned D1.48 lakh for Kozhikode Puthenpura native Mehmood who lost fishing gear in Cyclone Ockhi
  • Kerala Coconut Development Council to be constitued with Agriculture Minister as chairman. It will have representatives from education and research institutions in coconut sector, coconut farmers and production units
