Kerala government sanctions Rs 25.36 crore to buy hi-tech warning devices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 25.36 crore for the purchase of NavIC and satellite phones for fishermen. The NavIC will be provided to 15,000 select fishing vessels and the satellite phone will be made available to 1,000 fishermen. The fund will be released from CMDRF (Ockhi fund).

“Warning signals and messages can be sent to boats from the shore through NavIC. The device, with a coverage area of 1,500 km, will not only forewarn fishermen about cyclone, tsunami, earthquake and other natural disasters, but also about climate change, maritime borders and fishing zones,” said and official statement. It said the device will be developed by Keltron using ISRO technology.

The procurement of NavIC is expected to cost Rs 15.93 crore. The satellite phones which will help fishermen stay connected and be in touch with agencies during a disaster will be implemented with the help of BSNL. It comes at a cost of Rs 9.43 crore; one unit costs Rs 94,261. A fisherman will have to give an individual contribution of Rs 1,500 for the satellite phone.

The Cabinet has also decided to sanction Rs 6.10 crore for buying life jackets for fishermen and Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 22.52 lakh respectively as compensation to fisherfolk and fishing units who lost their fishing gear in Cyclone Ockhi.

Other Cabinet decisions