'Kerala has limitations in helping families of missing fishermen from other states'

MANOJ V By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has limitations in helping the families of the seven fishermen, who went missing after fishing vessel Oceanic sunk into the depths of the Arabian sea after colliding with a merchant vessel, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma told 'Express.'

"As the fishermen are not natives of Kerala and they have not registered as fishermen in Kerala, we have limitations in helping them. As six of the missing fishermen are from Tamil Nadu, the government of their home state should take the initiative. As the bodies have not been recovered, it will be difficult for the fishermen to get compensation from Tamil Nadu government," she said.

The minister said Kerala Government had given exemptions to the nativity rules while providing compensation to the Ockhi victims. However, there is difficulty in following the same procedure in the mid-sea collision case, she said.