Neyyattinkara murder: Cops arrest accused who harboured DySP Harikumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch investigation team probing the Neyyattinkara Sanal Kumar murder case on Wednesday recorded the arrest of Binukumar, who allegedly harboured the accused DySP B Harikumar since the death of Sanal Kumar last week. Binukumar and his driver Ramesh surrendered at the crime branch headquarters on Tuesday after the prime accused in the case, Harikumar was found hanging in a shed attached to his residence in the morning.

Binukumar has been arraigned as the second accused in the case while Ramesh has been arraigned as the fifth accused. Both have been produced before the magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in the judicial custody for 14 days. Binu had helped Harikumar by escaping in his car from Neyyattinkara to Thripparappu in Tamil Nadu.

According to sleuths, Binu had dropped Harikumar in his residence at Kallambalam on Monday night and he escaped to Thiruvananthapuram. Hari Kumar was found hanging on Tuesday morning.

The officers said that the call details in the phone of Harikumar are in progress to find out who and who helped him to hide from the police. More arrests are likely if any more persons are involved in the case, officers made it clear.

On Sunday, the Crime Branch had arrested two persons Satheesh, a tourist home manager, and Anoop Krishna, son of Binu, the close associate of Harikumar. Satheesh and Anoop have been arraigned as third and fourth accused respectively.

Satheesh, hailing from Thripparappu in Tamil Nadu, was taken into custody for allegedly providing two SIM cards to Harikumar and Binu, along with the getaway vehicle. Anoop's arrest was recorded after he was questioned by the investigators. He was involved in taking the car of the prime accused Harikumar from Neyyatitnkara to his ancestral house at Kallara.

An electrician, Sanal Kumar, 32, was allegedly pushed in front of a speeding car by Harikumar in a brawl at Kondagavila near Neyyattinkara last week. He died after losing a lot of blood. The accused Harikumar went absconding since the incident and he was found hanging in his residence on Tuesday. Sanal Kumar's wife, Viji was to hold a hunger strike at Kodangavila on Tuesday. However, she called off following the death news of Harikumar.