Home States Kerala

Neyyattinkara murder: Cops arrest accused who harboured DySP Harikumar

Sanal Kumar, 32, was allegedly pushed in front of a speeding car by Harikumar in a brawl at Kondagavila near Neyyattinkara last week.

Published: 14th November 2018 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch investigation team probing the Neyyattinkara Sanal Kumar murder case on Wednesday recorded the arrest of Binukumar, who allegedly harboured the accused DySP B Harikumar since the death of Sanal Kumar last week. Binukumar and his driver Ramesh surrendered at the crime branch headquarters on Tuesday after the prime accused in the case, Harikumar was found hanging in a shed attached to his residence in the morning.

Binukumar has been arraigned as the second accused in the case while Ramesh has been arraigned as the fifth accused. Both have been produced before the magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in the judicial custody for 14 days. Binu had helped Harikumar by escaping in his car from Neyyattinkara to Thripparappu in Tamil Nadu.

According to sleuths, Binu had dropped Harikumar in his residence at Kallambalam on Monday night and he escaped to Thiruvananthapuram. Hari Kumar was found hanging on Tuesday morning.

The officers said that the call details in the phone of Harikumar are in progress to find out who and who helped him to hide from the police. More arrests are likely if any more persons are involved in the case, officers made it clear.

On Sunday, the Crime Branch had arrested two persons Satheesh, a tourist home manager, and Anoop Krishna, son of Binu, the close associate of Harikumar. Satheesh and Anoop have been arraigned as third and fourth accused respectively.

Satheesh, hailing from Thripparappu in Tamil Nadu, was taken into custody for allegedly providing two SIM cards to Harikumar and Binu, along with the getaway vehicle. Anoop's arrest was recorded after he was questioned by the investigators. He was involved in taking the car of the prime accused Harikumar from Neyyatitnkara to his ancestral house at Kallara.

An electrician, Sanal Kumar, 32, was allegedly pushed in front of a speeding car by Harikumar in a brawl at Kondagavila near Neyyattinkara last week. He died after losing a lot of blood. The accused Harikumar went absconding since the incident and he was found hanging in his residence on Tuesday. Sanal Kumar's wife, Viji was to hold a hunger strike at Kodangavila on Tuesday. However, she called off following the death news of Harikumar.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanal Kumar murder case B Harikumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp