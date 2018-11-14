Plan Board to conduct study on Kuttanad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Planning Board along with the Water Resources Department will conduct a study on protecting the life and agricultural practices of the people in Kuttanad. The decision was taken at the meeting of the advisory panel for Rebuild Kerala on Tuesday. The panel also approved the proposals put forth by the UN delegation in its Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report on reconstructing the state after the floods.

A slew of opinions on reconstructing the state came up at the advisory council meet. Setting up a Kerala River Basin Authority for the conservation of river basins in the state was one of the major proposals.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suggested that there should be a common model for construction of houses as part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative. The Opposition leader urged to take necessary steps at all levels during the reconstruction to ensure that the such disasters are averted in future.

The advisory panel decided to look into the proposals that came up at the meeting in detail and come up with recommendations.It was the second meeting of the Advisory Council for Rebuild Kerala.Chaired by the Chief Minister, the meeting was attended by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, ministers E Chandrasekharan, Mathew T Thomas, Ramachandran Kadannappally, A K Saseendran, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, T K A Nair, K P Kannan, V Suresh, K M Abraham, V Venu and M Sivasankar in addition to Muralee Thummarukudy through video conference.