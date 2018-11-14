Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: Government should take a decision favouring interests of devotees, says Chennithala

At this juncture, the Chief Minister should give up his stubborn attitude and show a magnanimity to handle the situation amicably, said Chennithala.

Published: 14th November 2018 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has opined that with the order of Supreme court to consider the review petitions against its order allowing entry of women in Sabarimala the state government has got an opportunity to take an appropriate decision by giving prominence to the interests of devotees and public.

"With the order, the fact is clear that the case is pending before the Supreme Court. Hence the government should not stick on its stand by citing a technical reason that the apex court had not issued a stay order on its earlier verdict. At this juncture, the Chief Minister should give up his stubborn attitude and show a magnanimity to handle the situation amicably", he said in Kochi on Wednesday.

Chennithala alleged that the state government had shown an undue haste in implementing the SC order allowing women entry even before receiving the copy of the order. Chief Minister's decision to call an all-party meeting is welcome and the UDF will attend the meeting, Chennithala added.

"The government gave the opportunity to RSS and BJP to incite violence in Sabarimala shrine when it opened for two occasions and it failed to prevent the untoward incidents occurred there. The government was also an utter failure in implementing required preventive measures before the opening of the sanctum sanctorum. RSS had taken over the total control of the shrine from the police", he alleged.

According to him, the government which failed earlier twice in maintaining law and order could not manage the situation during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival which is about 70-day long. "No basic infrastructure facilities are in place in Pamba and Sabarimala where about five crore people visiting during the festival season. The government failed to implement the pre-season works and instead of making arrangements in place it had involved in the activities to facilitate women entry", he said.

Opposition Leader opined that the decision of the apex court to consider the review petitions in the open court has substantiated the stand of Congress.

"Congress is the only political party which moved Supreme Court with a review petition". He alleged that BJP and RSS were playing a dirty game from the initial stage. "BJP state president Sreedharan Pillai has turned a comedian before the public by his statements and stands", he further alleged.

 

 

