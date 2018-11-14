Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: Half of Congress has become RSS, alleges Pinarayi Vijayan

Referring to the 'Viswasa Samrakshana Yathra' by the Congress and the stance they had opted in the Sabarimala issue, Pinarayi said the Congress party had joined RSS without holding up their flag.

KOZHIKKODE: Coming down heavily against the Congress party, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday said half of the party has already become RSS. He was inaugurating the valedictory session of the 14th DYFI State Conference at Kozhikode.

Referring to the 'Viswasa Samrakshana Yathra' undertaken by the Congress party and the stance they had opted in the Sabarimala issue, Pinarayi said the Congress party had joined RSS without holding up their flag. This is the reason Congress had rejected the opinion of its all-India President Rahul Gandhi.

“All political parties will listen to their supreme leader. BJP listens to Amit Shah. Congress has to listen to Rahul Gandhi. But what has Congress done. Rahul Gandhi had said that he hails the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to enter Sabarimala. But the state leaders of the Congress party has reduced their supremo's opinion as his personal opinion,” Pinarayi said.

The Chief Minister also attacked BJP and RSS for trying to destroy the secular mindset of the state. “RSS and BJP have never been democratic. Their ideology is itself fascism. They do not value the Indian Constitution. They are now trying to topple the democratic institutions of the country,” he said.

He also referred to a few recent incidents to elaborate his point. “What has happened to CBI? It was like a coupe, BJP had accessed the office of the CBI director. All was done in one night. The Director was changed, officials transferred. What is their attitude to the Supreme Court? How is the union government led by BJP behaving at the parliament? How are they intervening in the autonomy of the RBI and the Election Commission of India?” he asked.

Pinarayi said that there are strong anti-incumbency feeling against the BJP across the country. It is to resist this, BJP and RSS had come together to play the communal card. “Their attempt is to garner votes by dividing people. This is the same thing BJP is doing in Kerala. But nothing is likely to happen here,” he said.

He exhorted to the youth of the state to resist the attempts of these 'communal forces' to drag the state back to the 'dark ages'. “These forces are trying to bring back the evil customs back to the society by trampling the values the state had imbibed through Renaissance movement,” he said.

The valedictory session was presided over by DYFI State President S Satheesh and the function was attended by national and state leaders of the youth wing organisation and CPM.

 

