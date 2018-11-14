Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Kerala deploys 5200 cops ahead of reopening, charts out pilgrims' progress

While pilgrims on foot will be allowed to cross Nilakkal from 10:00 AM onwards from Friday,  vehicles will be allowed from 12:00 PM.

Security check being done on devotees at Pampa Guard office before they trek Sabarimala. (File | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)

Taking into consideration the chances of violent protests to resume, the Kerala government has decided to deploy 5200 police personnel at the Sabarimala temple when the hill shrine reopens forthe Mandala-Makaravilak pilgrimage season.

Both Nilakkal and Sannidhanam will have an IG and two SPs each to oversee security. ADGP Anilkanth will be in charge of overall security arrangements.

While pilgrims on foot will be allowed to cross Nilakkal from 10:00 AM onwards from Friday (November 16),  vehicles will be allowed from 12:00 PM.

The police have also also decided to patrol forest paths used by pilgrims.

Police will apprise the state government about the major security challenges. All eyes are now on how the state government handles the sticky situation during the annual pilgrimage season that begins on November 17, say a senior cop.“With the Supreme Court not staying its earlier order, the state police have no choice but to facilitate the darshan for the young women who turn up at Sabarimala. It won’t be easy,” one of the senior cops told ‘Express’.

Considering the huge rush of pilgrims at Sabarimala all the way from Pampa to Sannidhanam, it won’t be easy for the police to escort a young woman to Sannidhanam. Also, there are fears that a scuffle or use of force by cops could lead to stampede and even loss of lives,” the officer said.

A ground-level assessment done by the police during the last two occasions, when the temple opened briefly, revealed the deployment of large number of police personnel at Sabarimala will not be of much use in handling the protesting devotees at Sannidhanam.

Sabarimala temple Sabarimala verdict Kerala Police Kerala government Sabarimala row Nilakkal Sabarimala protests

