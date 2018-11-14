Home States Kerala

Sanal Kumar murder: Victim's wife approached HC seeking CBI probe

Following an altercation over parked cars, Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar allegedly pushed Sanal Kumar onto the road, where he was mowed down by an approaching car.

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the view of the state government on the petition seeking CBI probe in the road rage related murder of Sanalkumar of Neyyattinkara.

The incident took place at Kodungavilla junction in Neyyattinkara on November 5. Following an altercation over parked cars, Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar allegedly pushed Sanal Kumar onto the road, where he was mowed down by an approaching car.

The petition was filed by V Viji, Manalur, wife of deceased Sanal.

When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecution submitted that the prime accused DySP Harikumar found dead in his house. The court asked what was the significance in going ahead with the case under this circumstance.

Sanalkumar murder

