'Those who feted womens' entry into Shani Shingnapur shrine now against their entry to Sabarimala'

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Journalist N Ram Tuesday said those who celebrated the entry of women into the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra were now against allowing women of all ages at the Lord Ayyappa hill shrine at Sabarimala.

The state, which recently witnessed a string of protests on the entry of women of all ages at Sabarimala, should oppose the "toxic political elements" dividing them, he said.

Kerala, "one of the most progressive states" in the country, was "now being tested", he said and urged the people to prove their "mettle".

Ram was speaking at an event titiled 'We the people #With_our_Constitution', organised by a collective of over 50 organisations, including Mumbai-based 'Humans' and Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (Progressive Arts and Literary Organisation), also known as the PuKaSa, an Association for Art and Letters.

"The same elements which celebrated the entry of women into the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra are now objecting to the entry of women in Sabarimala," Ram said.

"People are being divided by toxic political elements. This issue is for all of India," he said.

Alleging that there are attempts to tamper with the Constitution, he said he was glad that people had recognised what was at stake.

"It is not just a single isolated issue. The Constitution itself is at stake," he said.

"We have a secular constitution, unlike most other countries. This is an occasion for Kerala to prove its mettle. The silent majority must assert a position and oppose the rouge elements creating violence in Sabarimala," he said.

Indu Abhayan, an organiser of the event, said that those opposing the apex court veridict claim that they are the voice of Kerala.

"We want to prove them wrong. We have seen that women are on the streets, opposing the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. That is not the voice of Kerala. We wanted to show that there are other women, people who are with the Constitution," Abhayan said.

The Central stadium auditorium, where the function washeld, was filled with people from all walks of life.

A group of women from the Mala Araya community, which had earlier claimed that their rights to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple was taken away from them, were also present.

Anoop Rajendran, a lawyer, who came to attend the event despite bad health, said he was interested in the event as it was the need of the hour.

"Our state is a progressive society. We used to respect the Constitution, but after the apex court verdict, many have come out opposing the decision and calling for open violation of the Constitution and the rule of law. This is not right," he said.

Harikrishnan, a college student, said certain elements were trying to exploit the situation.

"Certain political elements are trying to exploit the situation. At first they all welcomed the Supreme Court verdict. Then they decided to oppose it in the name of belief. This is purely against the Constitution," he said.