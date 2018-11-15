Home States Kerala

Abhimanyu murder case: Kerala HC asks MG varsity to let accused write LLB exam

Rifa, an LLB student of Sree Narayana Law College, Poothotta, is the 26th accused in the murder of SFI leader Abhimanyu.

Published: 15th November 2018 01:49 PM

Slain Maharajas College SFI leader Abhimanyu. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Mahatma Gandhi University to permit Muhammed Rifa, the 26th accused in the murder of SFI leader Abhimanyu of Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, to appear in the LLB supplementary examination.

Justice A Muhammed Mustaque also held results need not be published without the court's orders. The case was posted to November 27.

Rifa is an LLB student of Sree Narayana Law College, Poothotta, Ernakulam. He was arrested on July 25 while in his fourth semester.

His petition stated he was kept in judicial custody for 42 days due to which he lost attendance and had to drop a year of studies. Later, he applied for supplementary examination of four papers and deposited the fee.

Though the principal of the college allowed Rifa to appear for the first examination held on Tuesday, he was told the university had asked the college not to permit him to appear for the remaining examinations scheduled to be held on November 15, 19 and 26, Rifa's petition said.

Abhimanyu murder Mahatma Gandhi University SFI

