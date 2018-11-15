K T Jaleel issue: Youth League, MSF protest turns violent at Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The protest held by the Muslim Youth League and Muslim Students Federation to the Collectorate turned violent on Thursday. The activists were demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, who is caught in the web of nepotism charges for appointing his cousin, K T Adeep, as the General Manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation.

The march led by Muslim Youth League General Secretary P K Firoz turned violent when the protesters pelted stones at the police officers and tried to jump over the barricades. The police, who were less in number, soon resorted to caning and tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

As per the information available, about 17 persons including five policemen suffered injuries. The protest march had affected the traffic and movement of vehicles was affected for about an hour at the Collectorate road in the morning. Nadakkavu police have registered a case against about 52 persons in connection with the incident.

MSF and Youth League gherao Nadakkavu station

The members of the Muslim Student Federation and Muslim Youth League gheraoed the Nadakkavu police station protesting against the police who had detained the injured party workers without taking them to hospitals. The protesters, who had gathered in front of the police station, raised slogans and gheraoed the station for about half an hour. The conditions turned violent for some time when the police caned the party workers who tried to enter the police station.

The injured party members were then shifted to Government Beach General Hospital in a police van after Muslim Youth League leader held talks with the Station House Officer.

Speaking on the issue, Muslim Youth League General Secretary Firoz said they would intensify the protest demanding the resignation of the minister. “The government and minister is trying to oppress the protests using police force. But nothing will stop us. We will continue with the protest,” he said.

Youth League leader said that police had 'brutally' handled the party workers. “About 52 of our workers were confined to a dingy room and the policemen manhandled them. The police even caned our workers who went to request to the officers to take the injured workers to the hospital. We will definitely raise our complaint against the erring policemen with the Assistant Commissioner of Police,” he added.

Firoz also said the protest in the coming days will be joined by senior IUML leaders. Even UDF has called for a state-level meeting to discuss this on November 19.