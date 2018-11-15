Home States Kerala

Kerala braces for a tough trek with olive branch in hand

The all-party meeting is aimed at seeking support of the various stakeholders involved in the issue to hold a peaceful pilgrimage.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the one hand, the state government is making all efforts to reach out to various stakeholders involved in the Sabarimala pilgrimage and calling an all-party meeting to reach a consensus before the season, while on the other it is moving ahead with the decision to implement the court order by tightening security and other safety measures in Sabarimala.

Speaking to Express, a top government source privy to administrative affairs, said there was no question of seeking any legal advice or climbing down from the stance of the government in this issue in the light of the Supreme Court decision to hear the review petition on January 22. Since the apex court has made its point clear that its previous order on allowing the entry of women in Sabarimala was not stayed, the state government has made all arrangements to hold the pilgrimage.

ALSO READ | Mandalam-Makaravilakku: Temple to be opened tomorrow

When asked whether the state government has any agenda on the all-party meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, M V Jayarajan, private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said the state government can’t fix any agenda for the meeting slated to be held on Thursday without disregarding the Supreme Court order. Further, the state government has not been trying to reach any consensus in the issue as the state cannot fix its term outside the court at a time when the matter is under subjudice.

The all-party meeting is aimed at seeking support of the various stakeholders involved in the issue to hold a peaceful pilgrimage.So, whether the meeting will bring any result or not, the state government is determined to go ahead with the Supreme Court order. And it will go any extent to secure the safety of devotees who reach the pilgrimage, he said. The government sources also made it clear unlike in the previous two instances, the state government will be more prepared to handle the situation this time.

Apart from the routine security blanket to be thrown over the shrine in the light of the showdown between the police and protesters, there will be more than one surprise in store when protesters gather during the pilgrimage, including a real recce by the enforcement agencies. 

ALSO READ | ​ Kerala High Court cautions government against likely intrusion by vested interests

For a peaceful pilgrimage

