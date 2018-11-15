Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court cautions government against likely intrusion by vested interests

The High Court on Wednesday cautioned the state government against the possibility of people exploiting the situation at Sabarimala when the temple opens for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday cautioned the state government against the possibility of people exploiting the situation at Sabarimala when the temple opens for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival.
The Devaswom Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anilkumar made the remarks at the hearing of the petition filed by one M S Anilkumar of Kakkanad against the mandate on police passes. “To obtain the pass, travel operators have to provide devotees’ details. This is causing chaos and negatively affecting the business of travel operators. The Sabarimala season is a primary income source for operators.

However, the unnecessary conditions imposed by the police will adversely affect their hopes,” the petitioner submitted. He also said the circular asking devotees to report before the police encroached upon the former’s right to practise religion freely.  

The state government submitted the circular aimed at ensuring security at Sabarimala. The court observed there was an intelligence report saying insurgents would intrude and indulge in violence. The Devaswom Bench said a Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice had declined to entertain a similar plea.Hence, it could not take a view opposing the Chief Justice’s order. Still, the court posted the case to Thursday considering repeated requests of the petitioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Sabarimala Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp