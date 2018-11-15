Kerala High Court cautions government against likely intrusion by vested interests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday cautioned the state government against the possibility of people exploiting the situation at Sabarimala when the temple opens for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival.

The Devaswom Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anilkumar made the remarks at the hearing of the petition filed by one M S Anilkumar of Kakkanad against the mandate on police passes. “To obtain the pass, travel operators have to provide devotees’ details. This is causing chaos and negatively affecting the business of travel operators. The Sabarimala season is a primary income source for operators.

However, the unnecessary conditions imposed by the police will adversely affect their hopes,” the petitioner submitted. He also said the circular asking devotees to report before the police encroached upon the former’s right to practise religion freely.

The state government submitted the circular aimed at ensuring security at Sabarimala. The court observed there was an intelligence report saying insurgents would intrude and indulge in violence. The Devaswom Bench said a Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice had declined to entertain a similar plea.Hence, it could not take a view opposing the Chief Justice’s order. Still, the court posted the case to Thursday considering repeated requests of the petitioner.