Pilgrims should secure special passes: Kerala Police

The district police have made all the arrangements for the pilgrims to  secure special passes for them and their vehicles from the respective police stations.

Published: 15th November 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Kerala Police stand at the entry point of Sabarimala Temple. (File | PTI)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

According to the police, all the devotees, trekking via the traditional forest path, should secure a pass from the police control room at Erumeli for those who do not take a pass from their respective police stations. “We have made all the arrangements to issue passes. Devotees without passes will not be allowed to trek via the traditional trekking path,” said Hari Sankar, district police chief.

The order is being implemented as per the direction of the DGP. It is expected around one lakh passes will be distributed in the first phase. Name of the devotee, address, place and trekking route will be documented in the pass. “Vehicles will be allowed to operate trips to Nilakkal only from Friday at 10 am. And vehicles without a pass will be blocked in Erumeli if there is a rush of vehicles in Nilakkal. Vehicles checking will be strengthened during the season as well,” Hari Sankar said.

