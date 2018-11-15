'Rebuild Kerala' fund release begins

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The state government has begun the distribution of funds under ‘Rebuild Kerala’ to construct the houses destroyed in the flood. The Local Self-Government Department finalised the list and it will be approved in the block-level meeting in a few districts, including Alappuzha, on Saturday. The list of beneficiaries will be published in the meeting and the first instalment distribution will begin next week. In some districts, including Idukki, the distribution has already begun. The fund was distributed to around 3,000 beneficiaries in two days, said P H Kurian, Additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management.

The LSG Department prepared a list of houses through the ‘rebuild app’ developed by the Kerala State Information Technology Mission. As per the report, around 811 households suffered losses to their land and houses. Around 15,429 houses were totally destroyed and 2,43,637 houses were partially damaged in the state.

The highest number of houses were damaged in Ernakulam district - 89,412- out of which 21 persons lost their land and house, while 2,487 suffered total loss of houses. As many as 86,904 houses were partially damaged. In Idukki, 279 persons lost their land and houses and 1,619 houses were fully destroyed. In Alappuzha, 62,513 houses suffered damages and 2,185 houses were completely destroyed. A committee comprising the panchayat secretary, LSGI engineer and village officer examined and finalised the list, said Panchayat Department deputy director K R Prabha. “The government also released designs of houses to be constructed to survive another flood. Around 12 models have been released and the beneficiaries can select a model from the group,” Prabha said.

In the first phase, Rs 95,100 will be released. The reaming amount will be released as two installments. If the beneficiary is incapable to construct the house, the government will construct houses with the help of various agencies.

The damages of houses are classified into five categories and the relief amount is decided based on the classification. The houses which suffered a loss above 75 per cent will get Rs 4 lakh for the reconstruction, said Rebuild Kerala project district coordinator T P Udaya Simhan.

“In another category, Rs 2.5 lakh will be allotted to the house which suffered loss between 60 and 74 per cent. Rs 1.25 lakh will be allotted to the houses which suffered damage between 30 and 59 per cent. This amount will go to those houses where the flood water reached the sunshade, causing cracks on the walls,” Simhan said.

Another category is 16 to 29 per cent and Rs 60,000 will be allotted to houses where the water reached above the foundation, weakening it and destroying the wiring and plumbing. The fifth category is below 15 per cent where the water reached just above the foundation and remained so for two days. Those houses will get Rs 10,000, officials said.

The LSGI will form a special committee named ‘Surakshitha Koodorukkum Keralam’ in each block panchayat to monitor and help the beneficiaries. The officers of the Life Mission project will coordinate. The committee will function for a six-month period on all days for rendering help to affected people, they said.