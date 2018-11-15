Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: All-party meet fails to resolve impasse 

With both the government and the opposition parties refusing to budge, the Opposition UDF boycotted the meeting.

Published: 15th November 2018 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala_shrine

Lord Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending hopes of a consensus over Sabarimala women entry issue, the All Party Meet convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, failed to resolve the imbroglio with the state government firmly continuing with its declared stance that the Apex Court verdict allowing women should be implemented. With Mandala-Makaravilakku season beginning on Friday, the Sabarimala season is set to be stormy.

With both the government and the opposition parties refusing to budge, the Opposition UDF boycotted the meeting. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the state government is not ready to water down the SC verdict. BJP also criticised the government for its adamant stance in the issue.

Coming out of the meeting, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala blamed the government for its stubborn attitude. It was a major opportunity for the state government to resolve the Sabarimala issue.

"None of the demands raised by the UDF were accepted by the Chief Minister. The government wants to weaken the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The government is in fact trying to support the RSS and BJP. The all party meet was a mere farce. It's unfortunate. The chief minister would be responsible for any law and order issue in Sabarimala," Chennithala said.

Later BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai termed the all party meet a 'mere drama' scripted at AKG Centre, the CPM state headquarters. "Kerala will prove that it's not Stalinist Russia," reminded Pillai.

Briefing the media about the meeting, the Chief Minister said in view of the SC verdict the government cannot take any other stance. "The fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution cannot be violated. The government cannot take a stance that belief should be given more prominence than fundamental rights."

The CM pointed out that the government was suggesting to bring in a system for women devotees - like allowing women on some particular dates. However, the opposition parties were not ready to listen to the proposal.

Supreme Court verdict and the verdict on review petitions were also discussed in detail. What's the next course of action was also discussed. "The Opposition UDF and BJP took similar stance. The government has no pre-conceived notion in the issue. The government is of the view that the court verdict would be implemented.

We have no stubborn attitude. The government stands with the devotees. The devotees will be given all protection. As far as women entry issue is concerned, the government has no other option. The SC has made clear that the September 26 verdict allowing women of all ages to the hill shrine, is in effect. The government has to abide by the same. Unfortunately, the UDF and BJP are not ready to agree with the government's reasoning," said Pinarayi.

While CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan termed the meeting a major success, the Sabarimala season is all set to be stormy.

 

 

  • dengue
    Most of all the CPM households have become staunch Ayyappa Devotees! Day dreamer.
    15 days ago reply
