Sabarimala verdict: Focus on today’s all-party meeting as Kerala government stands stiff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a day remaining for the Sabarimala temple to open for the Mandala - Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, all eyes are on the all-party meet called by the state government on Thursday.

Though earlier there were indications the government may climb down after it finally decided to convene an all-party meet, the tough posturing by the Chief Minister and the CPM leadership has raised concerns. On Wednesday, both the Chief Minister and the CPM state secretary reiterated the court verdict has to be implemented.

However, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has also stated the government has been trying to avoid law and order issues. A section within the government has been pinning hopes on the all-party meet and is hopeful the meet may come up with a solution to the issue, at least for the time being. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has stated the government is optimistic about the all-party meeting. Even while indicating the government would try for a consensus move, the minister also added the government is constitutionally bound to implement the SC verdict.

Meanwhile, it’s learnt the Devaswom Board has received legal advice that as per the latest SC verdict, women’s entry cannot be prevented. With the SC making clear there’s no stay in the previous order, it has to be implemented. According to sources, the verdict has brought more clarity.“Contrary to reports, there’s no confusion regarding the SC verdict. The SC has just decided to consider the review petitions in an open court. It doesn’t bring any change from the previous situation,” said a top legal official with the state government.

BJP will participate in all-party meet: Pillai

Kozhikode: Confirming the BJP’s participation in the Thursday’s all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Sabarimala imbroglio, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to maintain status quo regarding women entry to the shrine till the Supreme Court hears the review petitions on January 22. Speaking to reporters here, Pillai urged the Chief Minister to adopt an exemplary stance that would ensure lasting peace at the hill shrine. Terming the government’s decision to convene an all-party meet as ‘wisdom that dawned late’, Pillai said the government should take the lead in maintaining peace during the entire pilgrim season.