Home States Kerala

Secretariat march demands cancellation of Franco’s bail

 It also made a demand to cancel the MLA post of P C George who made defamatory remarks against the nuns.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Save Our Sisters (SoS) action council, constituted to seek justice in the alleged rape case against former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, on Wednesday carried out a march to the Secretariat seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Franco and demanding an extensive probe into the death of Fr Kattuthara, who died in his official residence at Jalandhar in mysterious circumstances.
V S Achuthanandan, chairman, Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, inaugurated the dharna at 11.30 am.  The action council also demanded a probe to find out the sources of income of Franco and ensure safety to women and nuns.

It also made a demand to cancel the MLA post of P C George who made defamatory remarks against the nuns. They have also demanded a law to stop the sexual harassment at religious and political institutions.
SOS convener Fr Augustine Vattoli shared his apprehensions about the probe being conducted against the bishop. 

Nuns stay away from protest gathering

Kochi: The five nuns, who had staged protests earlier demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, did not attend the Secretariat march organised by the Save Our Sisters Action Council. “We do not expect to see Franco Mulakkal behind bars again. His power and position will protect him. However, we have hope in the investigation and believe justice will be delivered,” said Sr Anupama.   “Being part of the Church, we will face consequences if we participate in the march. We hope the government will take steps towards the actions council’s demands,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secretariat march Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • namaskar
    One read about Fr. Kuriakose bravery in supporting the suffering nuns. Fr. Kuriakose had expressed his apprehension of being targeted and killed if Bishop Franco got bail - in his press statement reported in Daily Hunt and other publications quoted here "The deceased priest
    6 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp