Secretariat march demands cancellation of Franco’s bail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Save Our Sisters (SoS) action council, constituted to seek justice in the alleged rape case against former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, on Wednesday carried out a march to the Secretariat seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Franco and demanding an extensive probe into the death of Fr Kattuthara, who died in his official residence at Jalandhar in mysterious circumstances.

V S Achuthanandan, chairman, Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, inaugurated the dharna at 11.30 am. The action council also demanded a probe to find out the sources of income of Franco and ensure safety to women and nuns.

It also made a demand to cancel the MLA post of P C George who made defamatory remarks against the nuns. They have also demanded a law to stop the sexual harassment at religious and political institutions.

SOS convener Fr Augustine Vattoli shared his apprehensions about the probe being conducted against the bishop.

Nuns stay away from protest gathering

Kochi: The five nuns, who had staged protests earlier demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, did not attend the Secretariat march organised by the Save Our Sisters Action Council. “We do not expect to see Franco Mulakkal behind bars again. His power and position will protect him. However, we have hope in the investigation and believe justice will be delivered,” said Sr Anupama. “Being part of the Church, we will face consequences if we participate in the march. We hope the government will take steps towards the actions council’s demands,” she said.