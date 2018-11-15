Trupti Desai asks Kerala CM to provide police protection during Sabarimala visit

By UNI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Activist Trupti Desai has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking security during her visit to world famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala on November 17.

In her letter, Ms Desai said she will come to Sabarimala temple when it opens for the two-month 'Mandalam Makaravilakku' annual pilgrimage season for which the temple will open at 1700 hrs on November 16.

Founder of Bhumata Brigade, Ms Desai is known for her campaign for women's right to worship in temples in North India. Stating that she has been receiving a threat, Ms Desai urged the Chief Minister to ensure police protection for her and a few others coming with her from the time she enters the State to the time she departs Kerala.

Some people threatened to commit suicide and some organisations warned of dire consequences if I come to Kerala, she said in the letter. Yesterday, the Chief Minister called an all-party meeting on Thursday at 1100 hrs to discuss issues related to SC verdict allowing the entry for women of all ages into the temple.

He also clarified that Government was waiting for expert legal opinions on the November-13 SC direction to hear the review petitions in open court in the case on January 22. However, about 800 women registered their names through online seeking Darshan during the pilgrimage season.

The all-party meeting was called in the wake of Tuesday's SC decision to hear the review petitions, against the September-28 SC verdict allowing the entry for women of all ages into Sabarimala temple. The all-party meeting is aimed at creating a consensus among political parties to implement the previous SC verdict citing that Tuesday's SC order didn't stay the women entry.

Yesterday, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the Government's responsibility is to implement the Supreme Court order.

To a question on no stay for the September 28 SC verdict, the Minister said the Government will abide by the SC verdict.