FCI corruption: CBI investigation reveals more diversion of grain from FSD Meenangadi

The agency has arraigned eight more persons as accused, including godown owners and private ration dealers.

CBI_Headquarters

Image of CBI Headquarters for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI probe into the diversion of foodgrain from Meenangadi Food Supply Depot (FSD) of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has unearthed further corruption and diversion of foodgrain to the black market. 

The CBI has arraigned Nazer Mundodan, representative of Chottanikara Amma Transporters and a native of Rathakolly near Kalpetta; Aboobacker Perumpally of Malappuram; Ganeshan R of Vythiri; Assassin A K of Chundale; Raveendran P E of Payyoli; Praveen Kumar T M, Ramith P E and Bhaskaran V K of Iringal. 
Currently, there are 10 accused persons in the case.The pertaining case is Ramakrishnan, the manager, and Ganeshan, an assistant with FSD Meenangadi, conspired with private dealers and diverted 2,399 bags of foodgrain supplied from FSD Thekkodi during 2016-2017. The FCI has incurred a loss of `38,79,861 because of the diversion of foodgrain.

The subsequent investigation by the CBI revealed further diversion of rice meant for the poor. 
“During the investigation, it was found around 2,466 bags of rice were diverted by altering the register,” a CBI officer told Express.

“The rice was diverted while it was transported from FSD Thekkodi to FSD Meenangadi. The rice was sold to private ration dealers Aboobacker, Ganeshan and Assain who purchased it knowing these grains were illegally diverted,” the officer said. Nazar Mundodan, a representative of Chottanikara Amma Transport at FSD Meenangadi, manipulated the records to make it appear the load reached the FSD in a truck owned by Raveendran. 

“Raveendran instructed his drivers Praveen, Ramith and Bhaskaran to offload the foodgrain at places owned by Aboobacker, Ganesh and Assain,” the CBI officer said. Meanwhile, the CBI also dropped Aneesh Babu and Noby George from the case. 

The request in this regard made at the CBI Court was granted recently. According to the CBI, they could not receive any evidence against the duo in the case related to diversion of grain from Meenangadi FSD. 
However, they were arrested by the CBI in another similar case from FSD Thekkodi and the investigation is still on.

Arraigned by CBI
Nazer Mundodan of Rathakolly; Aboobacker Perumpally of Malappuram; Ganeshan R of Vythiri; Assain A K of Chundale; Raveendran P E of Payyoli; Praveen Kumar T M, Ramith P E and Bhaskaran V K of Iringal have been  arraigned in the case by CBI

