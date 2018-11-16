Home States Kerala

Government comes up with formula to solve Sabarimala crisis

The first among them was the suggestion of introducing an ‘arrangement’ for designating some special days for women who applied for darshan online.  

Published: 16th November 2018

Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai at the all-party meeting on Sabarimala issue in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though consensus eluded the all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state government perfectly stage managed to come up with a formula to solve the embroilment over the Sabarimala issue by keeping the warring political parties at bay. The first among them was the suggestion of introducing an ‘arrangement’ for designating some special days for women who applied for darshan online.  

In the morning, the all-party meeting failed to cut much ice with the spectrum of political party leaders present at the meeting as they refused to budge from their positions. Further, a section of leaders, including Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai, walked out of the meeting at the fag-end, airing their disappointment over the government decision to implement the court order in letter and spirit. 

ALSO READ | Sabarimala row: Writer Sunil P Elayidom receives threat, Kerala CM assures action

While stating the state government is not ready to water down the Supreme Court order allowing entry for women in all ages to worship in the temple, Pinarayi, however, hinted in the post-meeting press meet the state government is exploring the possibility of bringing in some ‘arrangements’ like designating some special days for allowing women, who applied for darshan online, to enter the temple. 

This would be finalised in consultation with various stakeholders involved in the issue, including Devaswom, he said. There were also some allegations raised by both Opposition parties and the ruling dispensation. Stating the government was obstinate and prejudiced on its stance, Chennithala and Pillai termed the all-party meeting an eyewash. Whereas, the Chief Minister snubbed their allegations saying both parties have the same stance on the issue. 

In reply to a question, he stated the state government has no plans to approach the Supreme Court with a plea seeking time to implement the court order. 

Instead, the state government is mulling to introduce some ‘arrangements. Similarly, all the faithful who come for darshan will be provided full proof security in Sabarimala and the state will not allow any untoward incident or tension in the temple, he said, seeking the cooperation of people.  

ALSO READ | Sabarimala issue: Half of Congress has become RSS, alleges Pinarayi Vijayan​

While clarifying the government is moving head with the decision as there was no option left before the government, he said the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, including the right to worship, has to be ensured which is the duty of the state government.

