Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court quashes the appointment of  Shamseer’s wife

Citing an apex court order, the HC observed it was a single-cadre post, hence there cannot be any reservation.

Published: 16th November 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Piling more misery on the LDF Government, which is reeling under nepotism row, the Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed the appointment of P M Sahala, wife of Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer, as assistant professor in science on contract basis in the School of Pedagogical Sciences at Kannur University. The court also directed the varsity to appoint first-rank holder M P Bindu, who had filed the petition before the court challenging the recruitment.

Citing an apex court order, the HC observed it was a single-cadre post, hence there cannot be any reservation.

ALSO READ | Posting of Shamseer’s wife: Kerala High Court verdict a setback to government

The petitioner submitted the walk-in interview for the post of assistant professor in science in the school on contract basis was held on June 14, 2019. Though the rank list was not published, she learned she had got the first rank ahead of second-placed Sahala. To the petitioner’s dismay, Sahala was appointed. Bindu said for contractual appointments, the university did not follow reservation norms.

The petitioner alleged in order to give appointment to the ruling party sitting MLA A N Shamseer ‘s wife, the university was claiming to follow rules of reservation even though the appointment is a contractual one.

She pointed out the university made an appointment from the open category for contract appointment in the language education conducted in March. Later the university also appointed candidates from the OBC category in the assistant professor in mathematics. Therefore, it should have appointed a candidate from the open category for the appointment of assistant professor in science if the university is following the reservation rules. She said that the appointment of Sahala is absolutely illegal.

According to the university, the last appointment was made from a general category. Therefore, the latest appointment had to be made from the reservation category. It argued as there were no candidates from the OBC or SC community, the seat went to a candidate from the Muslim community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court P M Sahala A N Shamseer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp