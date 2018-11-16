Kerala police leaves no stone unturned 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Sabarimala temple is set to be opened for the Mandala- Makaravilakku festival season on Friday evening, the Kerala Police are taking all measures to prevent any untoward incidents. According to the State Police Chief (SPC), considering the long pilgrim season ahead, the Sabarimala shrine and surrounding areas will be divided into six zones and the season itself will be divided into four phases - November 16 to 30, November 30 to December 15, December 15 to 30 and from December 30 to January 16.

While Southern Range ADGP Anil Kanth will act as the chief coordinator of security arrangements, Police Head Quarters ADGP S Ananthakrishnan will be the co-chief coordinator. Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham will be the joint chief coordinator. At the same time, Pathanamthitta District Police Chief T Narayanan will be the special liaison officer.

“A total of 15,259 police personnel will be deployed during the festive season. Of this, 55 officers are in the SP-ACP level, 113 officers in the DySP level, 359 in the Inspector level, 1,450 officers in the SI rank and 12,562 officers belonging to the rank of Senior Civil Police Officers and Civil Police Officer,” according to an excerpt from the statement issued by the SPC.

In the case of women police personnel, the deployment will be 60 officers in the rank of CI and SI and 860 Senior Civil Police Officer/ Civil Police Officer. At the same time, it is learnt a platoon of Thunderbolt, the special operations team of the state police, will be put in a standby mode at Maniyar.

In addition to that, two police commando teams with 20 members each will be deployed at Sannidhanam and Pampa. For detection and defusing bombs, a special team of 234 personnel will also be deployed.