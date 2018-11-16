Home States Kerala

Left works to deny opposition victory

Even while the state government made clear that there’s no going back from its declared stance on Sabarimala women entry issue, the Left front had clear calculations.

Published: 16th November 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even while the state government made clear that there’s no going back from its declared stance on Sabarimala women entry issue, the Left front had clear calculations. The Chief Minister did not want the Opposition parties to gain a political victory on the issue. 

At the same time, in an earnest effort to address the crisis, the Left was making efforts to reach out to the Pandalam royal family, with whom many Left leaders share cordial relations. Cashing in on the same, the Left sent feelers to all stakeholders. The attempt was to keep the thantri and royal family away from the saffron party. “In fact, the Royal family members had supported Communist leaders in the past, especially during the Emergency. The remarks against them by some leaders turned them hostile.

The government should have taken a tactical approach while dealing with them,” pointed out a senior Left leader.  

Govt not adamant: Kadakampally
Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran made clear the government is not adamant in taking women to the temple. Neither the state government nor the Left front have done anything to take women to the hill shrine, he said. Kadakampally further added that it’s evident who’s behind people like Trupti Desai. Everybody knows that the government cannot take a stance against the order issued by the apex court. The Devaswom Board will take necessary steps to avoid issues in Sabarimala, the minister said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

