Heavy showers forecast for southern districts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the significantly weakened cyclone ‘Gaja’ expected to emerge as a low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea by Saturday, the state - especially the southern districts - is likely to receive widespread rainfall over the weekend.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep region on Saturday, Sunday and Monday as squally winds with speeds touching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph are likely in these regions. Rainfall strengthened over Kerala on Friday with several places receiving isolated heavy spells. All districts are likely to receive light to moderate precipitation over the weekend. Lakshadweep Islands are expected to receive isolated heavy spells on Saturday.

By Friday, the severe cyclonic storm Gaja in the Bay of Bengal had moved westwards and lay centred over interior Tamil Nadu, 95 km west of Adiramapattinam and 110 km east-northeast of Kodaikanal. In its westward march, the system has weakened considerably. “The remnant of the system after landfall is likely to emerge as a low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea by Saturday. It is likely to become more marked and move westwards during subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD said. Private weather agency Skymet forecast widespread rainfall for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka.

As per the latest IMD updates, Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram city, Neyyattinkara and Aryankavu received the highest amount of rainfall on Friday.