Kerala IS case: NIA takes Kalpetta native into custody again 

The NIA alleged Nashidul is highly radicalised and motivated and he maintained contacts with people working for IS in India and abroad.

The IS members arrested from Kannur and Kozhikode being produced before NIA court in Kochi on Monday (File photo | EPS/Albin Mathew)

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday took Kalpetta native Nashidul Hamzafar, who allegedly travelled to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State (IS), into custody for a second time. The NIA Court has granted the anti-terror agency permission to keep Nashidul in custody till 3 pm on Monday.

The court in its order stated the accused is being sent to NIA custody for the second time to complete the investigation conducted on the basis of evidence dredged from examining his mobile phone. However, the court directed the agency to interrogate Nashidul in the presence of his lawyer. The NIA alleged Nashidul is highly radicalised and motivated and he maintained contacts with people working for IS in India and abroad. His interrogation will help in identifying these people and prevent the IS from spreading its tentacles in the country. 

Nashidul moved to Afghanistan via Tehran in October. Mistaking him for an Afghani citizen, the Iranian authorities later deported him to Afghanistan.

On reaching Kabul, he was intercepted by the Afghan authorities. 
After being deported from Afghanistan, he was arrested by the NIA from the New Delhi airport in September. 

