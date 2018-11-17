Home States Kerala

Making climate favourable at the local level

In a bid to blow away the perennial issues of greenhouse gas emissions, the state is set to go down to lower-rungs of power to address climate change effectively.

Published: 17th November 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to blow away the perennial issues of greenhouse gas emissions, the state is set to go down to lower-rungs of power to address climate change effectively.
The State Directorate of Environment and Climate Change (DoECC) is zeroing in on the strategies to encourage carbon-neutral initiatives in all sectors at the local level itself. 

“The state is giving high priority to address the issue of climate change. The said projects will be taken up during the 2019-20 plan period. Along with that there is also a plan to revise the Kerala State Action Plan on climate change,” said an officer with the DoECC.

The officer said while revising the action-plan priority will be given to take up carbon neutral initiatives in all sectors. The other idea is to urge the local bodies to chalk out a climate assessment plan for their respective area of jurisdiction. 

State Climate Change Cell 

In February, DoECC had decided to set up a State Climate Change Cell for the effective management, implementation, coordination and monitoring of climate change activities. It will work on the proposals to be submitted to the Centre for funds related to climate change activities. 

The initiative was followed by another decision in October in which the Local Self-Government Department directs the local bodies to constitute a working group for ‘biodiversity management, climate change, environmental protection and disaster management’. 

The working group will associate with the respective biodiversity management committee for preparing People’s Biodiversity Register and update it by documenting the invasive species and other organisms in their respective areas.

“The working group will play a major role in making the state a climate resilient one. It will spearhead the programmes meant to make the local body carbon neutral,” reads an excerpt from the directive. 
Meanwhile, it is learnt the Environment Department has plans to convert this working group into a cell and entrust it with activities to fight climate change and make their areas a carbon-neutral one.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp