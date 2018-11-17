Home States Kerala

Naphtha vessel: A potential disaster waiting to happen, says DIG Sanatan Jena

He said the new salvors LOTS Shipping are yet to commence salvage operation.

Published: 17th November 2018 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 10:12 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At the meeting in Kochi, DIG Sanatan Jena, TM Commander Coast Guard District (Kerala and Mahe), said “the vessel’s proximity to shipping lane for Kochi Port/Coastal populace coupled with the likelihood of explosion due to leakage of volatile and highly inflammable cargo is a potential disaster waiting to happen.”

He said the vessel has about 2,800 metric tonnes of naphtha, 20 tonnes of diesel and 40 tonnes of furnace oil. Following a blast in the engine room of Nu Shi Nalini on June 13, all crew were disembarked (one died due to injuries) from the vessel and one tug hired by the owners has been kept in vicinity to attend to eventualities.

The vessel owners had approached Resolve for salving the vessel. However, due to invoking of SCOPIC clause by Salvors and its non-acceptance by the owners had resulted in termination of LOF contract by Salvors and the vessel now continues to remain in Anchorage just outside Kochi. He said the new salvors LOTS Shipping are yet to commence salvage operation. Jena said the vessel continues “to remain in position despite ICG’s best efforts to highlight the issue at all possible levels”. 

