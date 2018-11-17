No respite for Idukki as heavy rain, landslides prolong region’s angst

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Still reeling under the impact of the trail of destruction left behind by the Southwest monsoon, Idukki is again suffering from nature’s fury. Cyclone Gaja over the Bay of Bengal triggered heavy rain and gusty wind in the district on Friday, causing two major landslides at Vattavada near Munnar and Thattekkanni near Neriyamangalam. However, no casualties have been reported from these places so far.

As many as seven houses were completely and seven others were partially destroyed in the landslide at Pazhathottam near Vattavada on Friday evening.

A car stuck in the torrent on the

Highway near Panniyarkutty i

n Idukki as copius showers

lashed the district

Two families, including a former panchayat member of Vattavada, were stranded as the gushing water and debris from a nearby hill disrupted road connectivity. Over 200 acres of agricultural land were destroyed at Vattavada, Pazhathottam and Chilanthiyar in the incessant rain lashing the district for the past 24 hours.

Vattavada panchayat president Rama Raj told Express at least 30 stranded families have been shifted to the houses of their relatives and neighbours so far. “No human causality has been reported from the panchayat so far. However, necessary steps will be taken by the authorities to open relief camps to accommodate the victims,” he said.

Traffic on the Kochi - Dhanushkodi National Highway was affected as flood water entered the highway at several major locations. A car with passengers heading to Rajakkadu from Vellathooval had a narrow escape as chunks of earth and boulders fell onto the highway blocking the road. They were later rescued by the fire force and the police who reached the spot.

Traffic on the Kochi - Dhanushkodi NH at Munnar was blocked as flood water from the Kannimala River, a tributary of the Muthirapuzha River, entered the highway. Meanwhile, traffic on the Koviloor - Chilanthiyar Road, Koviloor - Pazhathottam Road and Koviloor - Kottakamboor Roads have been completely stopped. Traffic from Munnar is being diverted via Top Station as mudslides have been reported from four locations on the Munnar - Koviloor route.

