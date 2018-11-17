Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Open defecation a cause of concern

According to the department, the practice of open defecation will not only lead to bacteriological contamination of drinking water but also the outbreak of infectious diseases.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after the beginning of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala Temple, pilgrims were found to be grappling with the lack of basic amenities including toilet facilities. As a section of the devotees has started to choose the option of open defecation, the Health Department is concerned about the possibility of public health issues due to the same. According to the department, the practice of open defecation will not only lead to bacteriological contamination of drinking water but also the outbreak of infectious diseases.

"As per ground reports an alarming situation is prevailing there," said an officer with the Health Department. "Citing lack of toilets as well as unusable toilets some pilgrims were found to be choosing open defecation. With Sabarimala and surrounding areas receiving good rainfall, this might lead to a public health concern."

Corroborating the same, a medical personnel with the Pathanamthitta District Medical Office told 'Express', "The issue of open defecation and the need to address the same was brought into the notice of the concerned including the District Collector during the review meeting. But to no avail."

The officer further adds that of the 240 toilets that were destroyed during the floods at Pampa the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) could only set up 100 toilets (60 bio-toilets and 40 urinals). It is also learnt that the setting up of 16 emergency medical centres at Sabarimala is also moving at a snail's pace.

When asked about this with K Hareeshkumar, TDB's executive engineer (Pampa), he said, "There were some issues including that of water scarcity and efforts were on to address the same on war foot."

He further adds, "There were some issues with the mortar of the Kerala Water Authority for pumping water. It was due to the same that water scarcity was reported from Nilakkal and Pampa. In the case of toilets, it has been ensured that there were adequate ones to meet the demand."

Commenting on the issue, Sobhana PG, chairperson, Health Standing Committee of Ranni Perunadu Grama Panchayath said that as open defecation is a cause of public health concern, the authorities should act then and there.

According to Rajan, Sabarimala ward member of Ranni Perunadu Grama Panchayath, there is a dearth of basic amenities at Nilakkal, Pampa and Sabarimala. He also adds that as toilets get clogged the pilgrims were left with no option but open defecation.

Meanwhile, Suchitwa Mission's Pathanamthitta District Co-ordinator K Reshmi said that cases of open defecation are yet to come to its notice. She also adds that there were adequate toilet facilities for the pilgrims.

