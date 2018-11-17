Secret polls to elect office-bearers in Jacobite Syrian Church on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: History will be created on Monday when elections will be held for the first time to various Church posts in the Jacobite Syrian Church.

The secret polls will be held at the Patriarchal centre, the headquarters of Jacobite Syrian Church at Puthencruz, Ernakulam.

Fr Varghese Kallappara, former spokesman of the Jacobite Church, said over 4,000 parish church elected representatives from 800 parish churches will vote to elect the Church officials for the coming five years.

The election is for the post of the metropolitan trustee, priest-trustee, sabha-trustee and laity-trustee.

“This is for the first time in the history of a Church that a contest is held where a bishop is pitted against the Church head (Metropolitan). The Kottayam diocesan metropolitan is a strong candidate against the Catholicos Baselios Thomas I (the present Malankara Metropolitan trustee and Catholicos).

Till now, one person was both the spiritual head and the temporal head of the Church, but this will change after the elections, said Fr Kallappara.

The pressure from the devotees of the Church persuaded Thomas Mar Timotheos to be a candidate as metropolitan trustee, he said, and added that the present officials have failed to ensure justice to the Church.

“Following the cries of lakhs of faithful in the Jacobite Church, the Patriarch, who is the supreme head of the Church, directed the local Synod to hold the election of the Church office-bearers through a secret ballot,” Fr Kallappara said.

Though two years had passed in the order of the Patriarch Aphrem-II, the Catholicos and the present office of the Church failed to fulfil the concept of the order of the supreme head. “This was an jury to the faithful and to the ancestors of the Christian Church, which will be reflected in the election,” reckoned Fr Kallappara.

The term of the present officials had ended on July 16, 2017. It is noted that the Catholicos groups are “not cooperating and obeying” the orders of the supreme head to fulfil the faith and order of the ancient Church in India and abroad.

The Quest for Peace organisation headed by Fr Ouseph Pathikal and convenor Padmashree T P Jacob of Chennai are ready to intervene for peace and compromise during a crucial crisis in Jacobite Church, he said.

In the fray

Fr Sleeba Vattavelil, Fr Peter Velamparambil and Fr E C Varghese will contest to the one priest-trustee post. Prof Renjan Abraham (North Paravur) and Peter K Elias (Kandanad) are in the fray for the laity secretary post while Jacob Parathuvayalil (Perumbavoor) is contesting against Chundayil Shaji (Muvattupuzha) for the post of laity-trustee.