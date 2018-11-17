Home States Kerala

Special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims announced

The Railways has announced four Sabarimala special trains connecting Chennai, Hyderabad and Kollam during the season.

Published: 17th November 2018 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala getting under way, the Southern Railways' has decided to run special trains.

For the convenience of passengers, additional counters at booking offices and reservation centres will be opened at Chengannur and Kottayam, sources said.

Whiile a second Passenger Reservation Counter (PRS) will be set up at Pampa, a new 24-hour reservation  counter will function at Kollam. 

Assistance booths by KSRTC, Travancore Devaswom Board, district administration, police and health department will be set up at Kottayam and Chenganur where trains will halt.

Special seasonal permits have been issued for taxis and these will be in addition to the normal permits at Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chengannur and Thrissur.

Special Trains

The Railway has announced four Sabarimala special trains connecting Chennai, Hyderabad and Kollam during the season. The special train from Hyderabad to Kollam (train no. 82721 - Suvidha) began running on Saturday. It left Hyderabad at 3.55 pm on Saturday and will  reach Kollam Jn at 11.55 pm the following day. The train will return from Kollam at 3 am.

Also, Chennai Central - Kollam special fare trains (train no. 06047 and 06049) and Suvidha special train from Chennai to Kollam (train no. 82635) will run on various days during the season.

About 220 personnel from the Railway Protection Special Force and other divisions of Southern Railway have been mobilised to ensure security of the passengers.

Special security scheme will be implemented at Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam South (Junction), Ernakulam North (Town), Thrissur, Guruvayur, Thiruvananthapuram central and Kanyakumari railway stations. Round-the-clock Pilgrim Assistance Booths will function at Chengannur and Kottayam railway stations which will be manned by RPF personnel.

Quick Reaction Teams will be available at these stations to react swiftly in case of any untoward incident. A Crime Prevention and Detection Squad will be based at Chengannur.

A toll free all India Security Helpline number - 182 - has been made functional.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
special trains sabarimala train Mandalam-Makaravilakku Ayyappa trains southern railways

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • sankar
    How Much Date Special Trains Reasing
    9 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp