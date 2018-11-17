Special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims announced

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala getting under way, the Southern Railways' has decided to run special trains.

For the convenience of passengers, additional counters at booking offices and reservation centres will be opened at Chengannur and Kottayam, sources said.

Whiile a second Passenger Reservation Counter (PRS) will be set up at Pampa, a new 24-hour reservation counter will function at Kollam.

Assistance booths by KSRTC, Travancore Devaswom Board, district administration, police and health department will be set up at Kottayam and Chenganur where trains will halt.

Special seasonal permits have been issued for taxis and these will be in addition to the normal permits at Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chengannur and Thrissur.

Special Trains

The Railway has announced four Sabarimala special trains connecting Chennai, Hyderabad and Kollam during the season. The special train from Hyderabad to Kollam (train no. 82721 - Suvidha) began running on Saturday. It left Hyderabad at 3.55 pm on Saturday and will reach Kollam Jn at 11.55 pm the following day. The train will return from Kollam at 3 am.

Also, Chennai Central - Kollam special fare trains (train no. 06047 and 06049) and Suvidha special train from Chennai to Kollam (train no. 82635) will run on various days during the season.

About 220 personnel from the Railway Protection Special Force and other divisions of Southern Railway have been mobilised to ensure security of the passengers.

Special security scheme will be implemented at Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam South (Junction), Ernakulam North (Town), Thrissur, Guruvayur, Thiruvananthapuram central and Kanyakumari railway stations. Round-the-clock Pilgrim Assistance Booths will function at Chengannur and Kottayam railway stations which will be manned by RPF personnel.

Quick Reaction Teams will be available at these stations to react swiftly in case of any untoward incident. A Crime Prevention and Detection Squad will be based at Chengannur.

A toll free all India Security Helpline number - 182 - has been made functional.