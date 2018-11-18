46-year-old woman Mary Sweety en route Sabarimala sent back for second time

By PTI

CHENGANNUR: A 46-year-old woman, who had made a vain bid to trek to the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala when it was opened last month, Saturday tried her luck once again, but had to beat a hasty retreat after protesters prevented her.

Mary Sweety, from Kazhakootam in Thiruvanathapuram, took a train to Chengannur, about 30 km from Pampa at the foothills of Sabarimala, and boarded a Kerala Road Transport Corporation bus when she was stopped by police.

Protesters chanting "Swamiyae Ayyappa" soon gathered in front of the bus and asked her to return.

She has been sent back to Thiruvananthapuram, police sources said.

The shrine had witnessed high drama after around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group were prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the temple doors were opened for monthly pujas between October 17 and 22.