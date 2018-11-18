A poignant issue

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Rahul was adopted from an orphanage in Ernakulam, his new parents were unsure as to where to begin. However, what puzzled them more was his behaviour. Even at one-and-a-half years, he was silent and meek. The kid took over a year to become active and mingle with other family members.

Adapting after adoption is a major issue for kids.

The lack of understanding and proper guidance cause parents to hide facts and they even have trouble in helping their adopted children adjust to normal life outside the orphanage. The system of helping the parents to assimilate the kids into their lives and to avoid the crisis that comes as they grow up should be established with trained professionals. According to Dr Prakash Chandra, psychologist, 60 per cent of adopted children needs professional help at various points in their life.

“Upbringing is where we can bring in change,” said Chandra. “It creates more pain in kids when they are told the truth at a later stage. The immediate family’s attitude towards the kids also affects them. It is the adoption procedures and criteria that should change to be able to not distress the kids. Children are adopted in the country mostly when the parents are left with no other options, often the last resort, which it shouldn’t be. Adopting a kid should be a choice like it is in the West which is healthy for both parents and kids.” he said.

The delay in informing the kids of their adoption causes major mental health concerns. While the issue is of adjusting to the changed setting when the child is just one-and-a-half year old like Rahul, it becomes one of greater concern like low self-esteem, identity issues, detachment from the adopted family, anger management issues and a feeling of being unwanted as the kids grow up.

“Adjustment problems usually begin around 6-7 years and that is when parents take them to a psychologist/ psychiatrist asking for help. Six to 10 years is the ideal period when a kid should be told the fact he/she was adopted. It is a stage where kids are able to understand things and even accept it. After an age, acceptance becomes difficult and kids even become rebellious,” said Dr Namitha M Das, specialist, Psychiatry, Aster Medcity.

In Akash, a 15-year-old student’s case, things played out like a soap opera. He had always felt the finger pointing whenever he was in a family function and he remembers bits and pieces from his childhood about people introducing him as ‘This is that kid’ to their companions. He never did connect the dots, until one day his friend overheard his own parents talking and blurted it out to him. Akash was devastated. The need to find his actual parents grew. He just wanted to know them and he still couldn’t explain why.

That was only the beginning of problems for him and his family though. Akash snapped at his parents when they scolded him about how they were not his real parents. He became more rebellious after that and even thought of running away. With help from a psychologist, Akash was able to get a hold on himself. However, not everyone is as fortunate as Akash. Some live with these constant doubts and worries.