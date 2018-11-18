Certain curbs on pilgrims at Sannidhanam lifted 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A decision has been taken to lift some of the restrictions imposed on pilgrims in Sabarimala. The decision was taken after TDB member KP Sankaradas met state police chief Loknath Behera in the presence of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Southern Range IG Manoj Abraham to iron out the issues regarding darshan and neyyabhishekam.

“Pilgrims can travel to Sannidhanam after 12 am from Nilakkal and when the temple opens in the early morning they can have darshan and then conduct neyyabhishekham, and return by 2 pm from Sannidhanam,” Sankaradas said. He said the police directive to close hotels and restaurants by 10 pm has been lifted and that the hotels will function round the clock.

The TDB member said the Sabarimala Empowered Committee constituted by the Supreme Court and the High Power Committee of the High Court have directed the TDB that several constructions in Pampa and Sanndihanam are not in tune with the environment.