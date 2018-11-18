Fuel price rise did not help state

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While petrol and diesel prices surged to record levels in recent months, the state’s tax revenue did not register a corresponding growth. Tax collected for six months in this fiscal until September was `3,175.69 crore. This is about `350 crore less than the half-yearly collection in the previous fiscal. The total collection in 2017-18 FY was `7,050.29 crore.

Earlier, the state government had refused the Centre’s appeal to effect a matching cut in state taxes when the latter announced a cut of `2.50 per litre on petrol and diesel prices. For this, the Centre effected a cut of `1.50 each on the excise duties on petrol and diesel which were `19.48 and `15.33 respectively. Rejecting the Centre’s proposal, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had cited that the tax cut would adversely affect the state’s revenue. However, this did not reflect on the tax revenue.

The rate of tax levied by the state is 30.08 pc on petrol and 22.76 pc on diesel. This tax is levied on the basic price plus excise duty plus transportation charges. The state GST Department suspects a diversion of trade behind the negative growth. “The price difference of diesel in Kerala and nearby states is a major reason. Goods and tourist vehicles coming from other states refill their tanks before entering the state. Most of these vehicles would carry fuel in barrels,” they said.

Petroleum dealers point out different reasons for the drop in sales of diesel. The slowdown in construction and industries sectors was among the factors pointed out by them. “The construction industry used to consume large quantities of diesel for a range of heavy-duty vehicles from trucks to excavators and earth movers. The industry’s negative growth has affected diesel sales as well,” said R Sabarinath, vice-president of Federation of All India Petroleum Traders.

The decline in the industrial sector, further worsened by the floods, is another reason, he said. “Consumption by industries sector to run machines and generators is coming down. This has a pan-state impact on diesel sales,” he said.

Price hike

Between April and October this year, petrol price saw a rise of I8.54, a litre in the state (base price selected from Ernakulam). The rise in diesel price was I18.95 a litre.