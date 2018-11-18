Hartal peaceful at Nilakkal

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

NILAKKAL/SABARIMALA : Things remained totally peaceful and pilgrimage was not affected at Sabarimala due to the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Hindu Aikya Vedi and Sabarimala Karma Samithi on Saturday in protest against the arrest of its leader K P Sasikala from Sabarimala in the early hours of Saturday. Heavy police force was deployed all along the Nilakkal route to Pampa to ensure no untoward incident took place.

Shops and hotels along the route from Laha to Pampa functioned while KSRTC buses operated without any interruption from Pathanamthitta to Nilakkal. All vehicles coming to Nilakkal were thoroughly checked. Even KSRTC buses operating between Nilakkal and Pampa were also checked.

Special police teams were posted at key points to prevent protestors from grouping and staging road blocks. Though tense moments prevailed in front of the Ranni police station, where Sasikala was taken to after she was arrested, normalcy returned after she was granted bail by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Court in Tiruvalla.Police officers affirmed they will continue with preventive arrests in coming days to ensure no political organisation makes Sabarimala a platform to showcase their strength.

Mary Sweety’s second coming doomed

Chengannur: Mary Sweety, a woman activist hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, arrived at the Chengannur railway station on Saturday en route to Sabarimala. Sweety along with two women had arrived here by train. She planned to taking a KSRTC bus to Pampa for the onward journey. Sweety had arrived at Pampa during the Thulam month poojas on October 18, resulting in law and order issues.

On Saturday, she sought security cover from the police after the pilgrims recognised her from the earlier visit and started protesting. Devotees and RSS workers reached the railway station on hearing news of Sweety’s arrival and they protested against her visit. However, the police turned down her request for special protection. Following this, she boarded a KSRTC bus to Kazhakkootam at 8.15 pm and the police provided escort to the KSRTC bus till it left Chengannur police station limits.

‘Hartal a Sangh Parivar ploy to debase state’

T’Puram: The CPM has come out against the hartal called by Hindu outfits terming it as part of the Sangh Parivar agenda to portray the state in bad light. Those who have come out to protest the faith are in fact carrying out a scheme to destroy Sabarimala, the CPM state secretariat said in a statement. A major section of the pilgrims come from outside the state. The hartal is part of a move to create a bad impression of Sabarimala in other states so as to keep these pilgrims away.

CPM glorifying Sasikala, says Mullappally

T’Puram: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has said that by arresting K P Sasikala near Marakkootam while she was on her way to Sannidhanam with ‘irumudikettu’ is for giving her undue publicity and glorifying her who has several criminal cases under Section 153(A). This is a direct deal between the CPM and the RSS leadership, Mullappally said in a release.

BJP justifies hartal as only option to protest

Kozhikode: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai justified the hartal called by Hindu outfits as the only option to protest the ‘gross denial of justice’ to Ayyappa devotees. According to Pillai, the Left Government is implementing jungle law in Sabarimala and they are using the police to unleash a reign of terror at the hill shrine. The BJP leader said the party plans to widen the ambit of the agitation to other states.

Three-member Congress team to visit Sabarimala

T’Puram: State Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran has said the government has failed miserably in creating basic facilities for Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala. KPCC is deputing former ministers Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Adoor Prakash and V S Sivakumar to get a comprehensive report on the same on Sunday.

BJP takes out protest march to DGP’s office

T’Puram: Scores of BJP protesters on Saturday took out a march to state police chief Loknath Behera’s office in protest against the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K P Sasikala and the restrictions imposed by the police at Sannidhanam. Hundreds of protesters, including women, assembled in front of the police headquarters and staged a blockade. BJP leader O Rajagopal inaugurated the march.