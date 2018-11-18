Mandala pooja season begins; tight security adds to pilgrims’ woes

P T Mohanan Pillai By

SABARIMALA: The 41-day-long Mandala pooja season, the first phase of the annual pilgrimage at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, began on Saturday with thousands of pilgrims facing continued stress and hardships from the hands of police personnel in the name of tightened security. Melsanthi V N Vasudevan Nampoothiri opened the Sreekovil of the temple at 3 am in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu in a surcharged atmosphere of religious fervour.

Thousands offer worship

Thousands of pilgrims offered worship at the Sannidhanam when the sreekovil was opened on the first day of the annual pilgrimage season. The pilgrims underwent severe stress and hardships throughout the way from Nilakkal, where the pilgrims’ vehicles were parked, to Sannidhanam after stopovers and security checks at Pampa , Marakottam, Saramkuthi and Valiyanadapandal.

Police blocked the pilgrims at Pampa at 10.30 pm though there was only a thin gathering of pilgrims at the Sannidhanam, who stayed back for neyyabhishekam which began at 3.30 am on Saturday. The pilgrims faced severe hardships owing to lack of basic facilities, including food, drinking water, toilet and resting place at Pampa.

At Sannidhanam, police resorted to highhandedness on pilgrims, including children and the aged ,who camped at Sannidhanam on Friday midnight for neyyabhishekam offering on Saturday. The police personnel continued to use force on the pilgrims at lower thirumuttom, where the prasadam counters and valiyakannikka are located.

Rough and touGh behaviour

For the first time in the history of the temple, police personnel were told not to give any consideration to the pilgrims and just remain tough in their security duty. At the meeting of the police personnel held at Valiyanadapandal on Friday, the special officer who addressed the meeting, directed the police to act and behave like normal duty sticking to their dress code, barring on Holy Steps and Sopanam. Hence the behaviour of the police personnel at the Sannidhanam.

Kalabhabhishekam performed

Sabarimala: Kalabhabhishekam was performed at the Lord Ayyappa temple on the first day of the Mandala pooja on Saturday. As part of the ritual, thantri Kandararu Rajivaru performed Brahmakalasa pooja at the Mandapam of the temple at 10.30 am in the presence of Melsanthi V N Vasudevan Nampoothiri. Kalabhabhishekam, marking the conclusion of the ritual, on the idol of Lord Ayyappa was performed during Uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the Brahmakalasam led by the thantri and melsanthi circumambulated the Sreekovil. Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam and pushpabhishekam were the other rituals offered to the Lord on the first day of the pilgrimage season.