NIA files chargesheet in FICN case

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed chargesheet in a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case, in which a Murshidabad native was arrested with possession of counterfeits from Thrissur in August this year. The chargesheet was filed before the NIA court in Kochi.

The chargesheet was filed against Ali Hossain, 29, a native of Pada-Nutan Shibanagar, Murshidabad in West Bengal, under section 120 B, 489 B and 489 C of IPC. The chargesheet was filed within 20 days after NIA took over the probe. According to a source, the chargesheet was filed to prevent the accused from receiving bail, in case the investigation agency fails to file the chargesheet within 90 days after registration of the case.

The investigation has revealed Ali Hossain received fake currency through Bangladeshi nationals. The accused and his associates were travelling from Mudappallur in Palakkad to Thrissur to convert the fake currency notes into genuine ones. Investigation is one to trace the other associates involved and the links of the accused with fake currency sources in Bangladesh.

The case was first registered in Thrissur East police station, after Ali Hossain attempted to use fake notes of 2,000 denomination at a shop in Thrissur. At the time of the arrest, two fake currency notes were recovered from him. In the subsequent search at his rented house in Mudappallur, 101 counterfeit currency of 2000 denomination were seized.

As the seized currencies were of high quality, the NIA decided to take over the probe. It was on October 27, the NIA took over the probe by re-registering an FIR at the NIA court in Kochi.

The agency will interrogate the accused again to gather information about sources pumping fake notes cross-border from Bangladesh.This is the 10th fake currency note seizure case investigated by the NIA in Kerala.

