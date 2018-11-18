Home States Kerala

NIA files chargesheet in FICN case

The chargesheet was filed against Ali Hossain, 29, a native of Pada-Nutan Shibanagar, Murshidabad in West Bengal, under section 120 B, 489 B and 489 C of IPC.

Published: 18th November 2018 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed chargesheet in a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case, in which a Murshidabad native was arrested with possession of counterfeits from Thrissur in August this year. The chargesheet was filed before the NIA court in Kochi.

The chargesheet was filed against Ali Hossain, 29, a native of Pada-Nutan Shibanagar, Murshidabad in West Bengal, under section 120 B, 489 B and 489 C of IPC. The chargesheet was filed within 20 days after NIA took over the probe. According to a source, the chargesheet was filed to prevent the accused from receiving bail, in case the investigation agency fails to file the chargesheet within 90 days after registration of the case.

The investigation has revealed Ali Hossain received fake currency through Bangladeshi nationals. The accused and his associates were travelling from Mudappallur in Palakkad to Thrissur to convert the fake currency notes into genuine ones. Investigation is one to trace the other associates involved and the links of the accused with fake currency sources in Bangladesh.

The case was first registered in Thrissur East police station, after Ali Hossain attempted to use fake notes of 2,000 denomination at a shop in Thrissur. At the time of the arrest, two fake currency notes were recovered from him. In the subsequent search at his rented house in Mudappallur, 101 counterfeit currency of 2000 denomination were seized. 

As the seized currencies were of high quality, the NIA decided to take over the probe. It was on October 27, the NIA took over the probe by re-registering an FIR at the NIA court in Kochi.
The agency will interrogate the accused again to gather information about sources pumping fake notes cross-border from Bangladesh.This is the 10th fake currency note seizure case investigated by the NIA in Kerala.

The chargesheet was filed within 20 days after NIA took over the probe. 
According to a source, the chargesheet was filed to prevent the accused from getting bail, in case the NIA fails to file the chargesheet within 90 days after registration of the case

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp